Hinchcliffe prevails in Grand Prix of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- James Hinchcliffe is Canadian, but his victory Sunday in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach felt like a homecoming.

Hinchcliffe spent four career-defining moments in the Los Angeles area last fall, finishing second in the popular television show "Dancing with the Stars." The locals didn't forget, either, wildly celebrating with him Sunday as he won the Verizon IndyCar Series race on the streets of this seaport city in southern California.

Hinchcliffe used a combination of fuel strategy and speed to win in Long Beach. He used a strong late-race restart to pull away from the field but then needed to repeat that -- and he did -- to forge ahead. He won by 1.499 seconds.

The win was Hinchcliffe's first of the season and fifth of his career.

His previous win came in 2015 at a permanent road course outside of New Orleans, and the race was about a month before his near-fatal accident during practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

That Indianapolis crash obviously changed his life and his career, and it was part of the reason "Dancing with the Stars" was so interested in telling his story.

Upon hitting the Turn 3 wall, a piece of the car's right front suspension was driven through his right leg and pelvis, leading to massive blood loss and a lengthy rehabilitation.

Hinchcliffe recovered to win the pole for last year's Indianapolis 500, a feat that both significant and emotional.

And that's what made Sunday's win so noteworthy for the Toronto native.

"After Indy and, personally for me, for (driving in) Toronto, this is the biggest (race) to win," Hinchcliffe said. "I've had a lot of luck here. We've been really quick here in the past and to finally get to Victory Lane here is more than I can put into words.

"Forty-three years (of) running, this place has a lot of history. That's what drivers really care about. The greatest of the greats have won here. Toronto, Indy and this place were on my bucket list to win before I die, and it's nice to check one off."

Hinchcliffe even noted that Long Beach winners get a walk-of-fame plaque.

"They put your face in the ground," he said. "Who wouldn't want that?!"

Sebastien Bourdais, who won the season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Fla., finished second. Josef Newgarden was third, Scott Dixon fourth and Simon Pagenaud fifth. Rookie Ed Jones was sixth.

Bourdais kept the series points lead. He leads Hinchcliffe by 19 points heading to the April 23 race at Barber Motorsports Park outside Birmingham, Ala.

Hinchcliffe gave Honda its second consecutive victory to open the season, but not all the Hondas came out of this event clean. All four of the Andretti Autosport cars -- driven by Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato -- had mechanical failures and retired from the event early.

Not only did Chevrolet have its best finish in the third spot -- Newgarden drives for Team Penske -- it had a driver suffer an injury. JR Hildebrand broke a bone in his left hand during an incident on the final lap. Entering Turn 1, Hildebrand ran into the back of Mikhail Aleshin's car, launching the Ed Carpenter Racing machine in the air. Aleshin was penalized for an improper swerve.

"He hit the brake a lot earlier than I was expecting," Hildebrand said.

Last year's race went flag to flag without a caution, but this one didn't. Will Power and Charlie Kimball went side by side through Turn 3 of the opening lap, but they couldn't pull that off in Turn 4. The contact knocked Kimball's car into the outside wall; Power followed him into the barrier.

Kimball's car suffered enough damage to be put behind the wall. Power's crew gave that car a new front wing and sent him on his way.

Kimball and Power each have had poor starts to the season. Kimball hasn't completed a lap without contact. Power has finished 18th and 13th in the two races.

NOTES: The pole Helio Castroneves won Saturday was the 48th of his career, drawing him within one of Bobby Unser for third place on the sport's all-time list. Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt are 1-2 in career poles with 67 and 53, respectively. ... The competitor list for next month's Indianapolis 500 came more into focus over the weekend with the signing of two Indy Lights drivers. Andretti Autosport will field a car for Jack Harvey, a 23-year-old Englishman. A.J. Foyt Racing has added Zach Veach, a 22-year-old product of Stockdale, Ohio. Both drivers have won six Indy Lights races. ... IndyCar faces an important test Wednesday at Texas Motor Speedway, which has undergone a reconfiguration and paving in recent months. NASCAR raced there Sunday.