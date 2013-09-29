Peters wins second race of the season in Las Vegas

By Lori Vizza

NASCAR Wire Service

Distributed by The Sports Xchange

LAS VEGAS - Timothy Peters took advantage of a rare mistake by Ron Hornaday Jr. on the final restart at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to win the Smith’s 350 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Peters took the lead when Hornaday spun the tires on a restart with three laps to go and went on to win his second race of the season and his first ever in Las Vegas. It was also his first win on a 1.5-mile track. Peters, who drives the No. 17 Toyota, won the 17th race of the season in the series’ 17th race at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Johnny Sauter finished second, followed by Miguel Paludo, Ty Dillon and Darrell Wallace Jr.

Matt Crafton held onto the series points lead with an 11th place finish, his first finish outside the top 10 this season. His lead holds steady at 41 points over James Buescher with five races to go in the season.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take the next two weekends off before returning to action at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 19.