EditorsNote: Resending: Daniel Henrick was misspelled in the seventh graph; it’s Daniel Hemric

Late pass puts Reddick in Winner’s Circle

By Reid Spencer

NASCAR Wire Service

Distributed for The Sports Xchange

DOVER, Del. -- Tyler Reddick had a score to settle with Dover International Speedway, and on Friday he did just that, winning the Lucas Oil 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in his second start at the Monster Mile.

Reddick passed Erik Jones on Lap 193 of 200 and finished 1.255 seconds ahead of Daniel Suarez, who drove past third-place finisher Jones in the closing laps to take the runner-up spot.

The victory was Reddick’s second of the season in the No. 19 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford, and in the driver’s view, it atoned for last year’s eighth-place finish, in which Reddick underestimated the physical toll high-speed racing at Dover can exact.

Specifically, his leg fell asleep as the race progressed.

”After what happened to myself last year, not knowing a lot about the g-forces in the corners here -- I was kind of green when it came to asphalt racing,“ Reddick said. ”We had a top-five truck last year, and to have something like that impede our progress in what would have been our first top five ... to have something like that mess up what could have been potentially a breakout day for us are the things you can’t have happen in racing.

“I really wanted to come back here and run really strong, just like I want to run strong every given race. But (last year) gave me a little bit of extra fuel for the fire, and I knew I had to run good here-and we did.”

Daniel Hemric posted a career-best fourth-place NCWTS finish in his first race at Dover. Series leader Matt Crafton ran fifth but saw his margin narrowed to 11 points by Reddick, who is second after six races.

Ben Kennedy came home sixth, followed by Keystone Light polesitter Ryan Blaney, Brandon Jones, Johnny Sauter and Tyler Young. Suarez, Jones, Kennedy and Blaney, who finished among the top seven, are all NASCAR Next alums.

Though Jones, lost one position to Reddick in the series standings, he moved closer to Crafton, now trailing the two-time defending champion by 14 points. Sauter is fourth, 40 points behind Crafton, and could be considered the only other driver within realistic striking distance of the leader at this point in the season.

Like Jones, Suarez used a two-tire call to gain track position in the late stages of the race but felt race traffic hindered him in the closing laps.

”To be honest, I feel like we had a faster truck,“ said Suarez, a member of the 2014 NASCAR Drive for Diversity class, who posted his best finish to date in the series. ”Traffic was everything. I was talking with my crew chief Jerry Baxter through the radio during the middle of the race. I told him, ‘I don’t care about tires, I need the track position.’

“For sure the track position was very important. Erik Jones he changed just two tires in the last pit stop and he was able to almost get the win and he was driving away, but traffic was a big problem for him and for me and I feel like for everyone. Traffic was something that was a gamble, but overall I feel like we learned some good stuff for tomorrow (in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race).”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race -- Lucas Oil 200

Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Friday, May 29, 2015

1. (4) Tyler Reddick, Ford, 200, $55620.

2. (5) Daniel Suarez(i), Toyota, 200, $33106.

3. (2) Erik Jones #, Toyota, 200, $32003.

4. (19) Daniel Hemric #, Chevrolet, 200, $23957.

5. (3) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 200, $23604.

6. (18) Ben Kennedy, Toyota, 200, $21965.

7. (1) Ryan Blaney(i), Ford, 200, $20663.

8. (12) Brandon Jones #, Chevrolet, 200, $20060.

9. (16) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 200, $19612.

10. (25) Tyler Young, Chevrolet, 199, $20313.

11. (20) Ray Black Jr. #, Chevrolet, 199, $19115.

12. (13) Spencer Gallagher #, Chevrolet, 199, $18810.

13. (10) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 198, $16450.

14. (15) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 196, $16339.

15. (22) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 195, $18878.

16. (21) Austin Hill, Ford, 192, $16317.

17. (27) Korbin Forrister #, Chevrolet, 190, $18258.

18. (17) John Wes Townley, Chevrolet, 178, $18147.

19. (24) Travis Kvapil, Chevrolet, 178, $15786.

20. (14) Timothy Peters, Toyota, Accident, 136, $18426.

21. (7) Cameron Hayley #, Toyota, 136, $17815.

22. (6) John H. Nemechek #, Chevrolet, 136, $17704.

23. (31) Tim Viens, Chevrolet, Rear End, 127, $17594.

24. (28) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, Accident, 90, $17484.

25. (8) Justin Boston #, Toyota, Accident, 65, $16273.

26. (32) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, Suspension, 61, $16012.

27. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, Ignition, 56, $14902.

28. (26) Justin Jennings, Chevrolet, Accident, 33, $14570.

29. (11) Mason Mingus, Chevrolet, Accident, 32, $14432.

30. (9) Jesse Little, Toyota, Accident, 32, $13932.

31. (29) Tyler Tanner, Chevrolet, Vibration, 15, $12432.

32. (30) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, Accident, 12, $11432.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.99 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 56 Mins, 31 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.255 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Blaney(i) 1-33; C. Custer 34-38; T. Peters 39; C. Custer 40-50; T. Peters 51-53; C. Custer 54-71; T. Peters 72; C. Custer 73-78; C. Hayley # 79; C. Custer 80-106; M. Crafton 107-109; T. Reddick 110-138; R. Black Jr. # 139; T. Reddick 140-142; E. Jones # 143-192; T. Reddick 193-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Custer 5 times for 67 laps; E. Jones # 1 time for 50 laps; T. Reddick 3 times for 40 laps; R. Blaney(i) 1 time for 33 laps; T. Peters 3 times for 5 laps; M. Crafton 1 time for 3 laps; R. Black Jr. # 1 time for 1 lap; C. Hayley # 1 time for 1 lap.

Top 10 in Points: M. Crafton - 257; T. Reddick - 246; E. Jones # - 243; J. Sauter - 217; J. Townley - 186; T. Peters - 183; C. Hayley # - 177; S. Gallagher # - 177; D. Hemric # - 176; R. Black Jr. # - 168.