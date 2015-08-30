Dixon wins race, 2015 series championship

SONOMA, Calif. -- Scott Dixon captured the 2015 IndyCar Series championship Sunday by winning the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway.

Dixon came from behind to capture his fourth series title when Juan Pablo Montoya finished sixth in the 85-lap race.

Montoya needed to pass Ryan Briscoe to get his second title, but he fell 1.17 seconds short. Montoya had led the series point standings since capturing the first race.

Montoya lost the championship essentially because he ran into Team Penske teammate Will Power on Lap 39. He had to come to pit road for a new front wing, dropping him to 24th place among 25 drivers. Power settled for seventh place.

Dixon led 34 laps to score the two bonus points that were the difference. He and Montoya finished with the same number of points: 556. Dixon’s advantage was three wins to Montoya’s two.

Dixon entered the race third in the standings, 47 points out of the lead, and he got a big boost from teammates Charlie Kimball and Tony Kanaan, who finished third and fourth in front of Montoya.

Briscoe is also one of Dixon’s close friends. He held off Montoya over the final five laps after Sebastien Bourdais was penalized for knocking Graham Rahal out of the way in Turn 7.

Dixon snared his 38th career victory, and it was the 100th win in IndyCar for Ganassi Racing.

Montoya won CART’s 1999 championship on a tiebreaker (with Dario Franchitti).

Power, the pole sitter, and Montoya, the fifth starter, got off to strong starts and still were in advantageous positions through the first pit stop. But their trouble arrived shortly after Lap 32 as IndyCar called for a full-course caution for Luca Filippi’s slowing car.

All of the leaders pitted, but those in the back half of the pack did not, and that caused problems for the restart. Power came to the green flag 14th with Montoya 16th. When they got to Turn 5, they were together.

Power appeared to leave Montoya room for the pass, so the Colombian took it. That wasn’t the right decision, and Montoya’s left front wing hit Power’s right rear. Power’s car spun off the track, and Montoya’s wing broke. Both had to come to pit road. At the restart, Power was 23rd, Montoya 24th.

That wasn’t the only incident involving Team Penske. On Lap 14, Power was prepared to leave his pit box as teammate Simon Pagenaud came to his. Pagenaud stopped to avoid a collision, but being parked in the second lane caused a hindrance for Josef Newgarden, who was pitted behind Power.

Newgarden’s only choice to avoid contact was to roll through the Team Penske pit boxes, running over an air hose. IndyCar announced the need for a post-race review, but it didn’t appear any of the drivers could have done anything to avoid more trouble, although Newgarden could have waited for Pagenaud to enter the pit box in front of him before exiting.

Justin Wilson, who died of injuries following last weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway, was honored before the race. Crew members up and down pit road along with fans bought and wore T-shirts honoring the fallen IndyCar veteran, and there was a video tribute, a moment of silence and the playing of “God Save the Queen.”

Wilson’s younger brother, Stefan, attended the race and said he harbors no anger for the freak accident Aug. 23 at Pocono Raceway when debris from a crashed car landed on Wilson’s helmet from above.

”I looked at it, and it’s so freak there’s no one to be angry with,“ Stefan Wilson said. ”It wasn’t like we missed something that was preventable. You think about all the things that equaled that and you change a parameter by the smallest amount, we’re not having this conversation.

“It’s not easier to accept, not harder to accept. There’s just been no anger.”

NOTES: Josef Newgarden entered the race as a championship contender, but he stalled the car on the final pit stop, and the car caught fire. The crew extinguished it and got him back into the race, but he finished 21st. ...Jack Hawksworth was penalized for avoidable contact with Carlos Munoz in Turn 7 on Lap 71. He finished 19th. ...Sonoma Raceway is expected to remain IndyCar’s season finale in 2016. Details are being worked out to push the event to September so the schedule can be extended.