Dixon wins race, 2015 series championship

SONOMA, Calif. -- Scott Dixon won the 2015 IndyCar Series championship Sunday in a way not even he could explain.

Dixon literally came from behind to beat Juan Pablo Montoya in an 85-lap season finale at Sonoma Raceway that went down to the wire.

Montoya needed to pass Ryan Briscoe on the 2.3-mile road course to get his second title, but he fell 1.17 seconds short. Montoya had led the series point standings since capturing the first race of the season.

Montoya only had himself to blame. Not only could he not catch Briscoe in the waning laps, he had put himself deep in the pack by running into Team Penske teammate Will Power on Lap 39.

Most of the championship contenders were buried in the pack due to a caution for Luca Filippi’s slow car. In the busy restart, Power seemed to turn down on Montoya as they approached Turn 5, and Montoya broke his left front wing with the contact on Power’s right rear wing assembly.

Power spun and Montoya was forced to come to pit road for replacement equipment.

“Will overshot (the corner), and I was fighting with (Josef) Newgarden,” Montoya said. “We shot the corner, got inside (Power), cut across and I was there. We touched and that was it.”

The contact and ensuing pit stops dropped Power and Montoya to 23rd and 24th, respectively, in a 25-car field. They both battled back, but they couldn’t delivered what Roger Penske’s organization needed to repeat as champions.

Dixon did everything he needed to do. He not only won the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, he led the most laps for the two bonus points that allowed him to match Montoya’s 556 points. Dixon owned the tiebreaker: Three race wins to Montoya’s two.

Ironically, Montoya won his 1999 CART championship by tying Dario Franchitti in points and having the tiebreaker.

“We just threw this one away,” Montoya said.

This championship was Dixon’s fourth, tying him with Mario Andretti, Sebastien Bourdais and Franchitti. Dixon also now has 38 career wins, one short of Al Unser for fourth place on the sport’s all-time list.

Dixon’s surprising standing stemmed from being 47 laps out of the lead entering Sunday’s race. He had to leapfrog not only Montoya but Graham Rahal, too.

“It was a day we needed a lot of things to go our way,” Dixon said. “(Winning) is what we had to do, and a lot of things had to happen for us. It was still a longshot.”

Two fast pit stops got Dixon in front of other contenders, and he then cycled to the front when others pitted. Dixon also benefitted from Charlie Kimball (third place) and Tony Kanaan (fourth) finishing ahead of Montoya.

It just so happens that Briscoe is one of Dixon’s close friends and a former teammate.

“It’s the sweetest championship we’ve had,” Dixon said.

Montoya got a chance to catch Briscoe because Bourdais drew a penalty for bumping Rahal out of the way. Rahal was furious, partly because he also got punted in the penultimate race Aug. 23 at Pocono Raceway by Tristan Vautier.

Finishing 18th dropped Rahal to fourth in the standings behind Power, who came home seventh.

Power also gave Chip Ganassi’s organization its 100th IndyCar victory.

Justin Wilson, who died of head injuries suffered in the Pocono race, was honored before the race. Crew members up and down pit road along with fans bought and wore T-shirts honoring the fallen IndyCar veteran, and there was a video tribute, a moment of silence and the playing of “God Save the Queen.”

Wilson’s younger brother, Stefan, attended the race and said he harbors no anger for the freak accident when debris from a crashed car landed on Wilson’s helmet from above.

”I looked at it, and it’s so freak there’s no one to be angry with,“ Stefan Wilson said. ”It wasn’t like we missed something was preventable. You think about all the things that equaled that and you change a parameter by the smallest amount we’re not having this conversation.

“It’s not easier to accept, not harder to accept. There’s just been no anger.”

NOTES: Josef Newgarden entered the race as a championship contender, but he stalled the car on the final pit stop, and the car caught fire. The CFH Racing crew extinguished it and got him back into the race, but he finished 21st. ... Jack Hawksworth was penalized for avoidable contact with Carlos Munoz in Turn 7 on Lap 71. He finished 19th. ...Sonoma Raceway is expected to remain IndyCar’s season finale in 2016. Details are being worked out to push the event to September so the schedule can be extended.