Blaney wins Xfinity race at Kentucky

By Chris Knight

NASCAR Wire Service

Distributed by The Sports Xchange

SPARTA, Ky. -- Ryan Blaney would not be denied Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

In fact, Blaney might owe Regan Smith dinner after a green-white-checkered restart proved to be the saving grace in his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season in Saturday night’s VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300.

Blaney appeared to be heading toward Victory Lane, but an attack from Ty Dillon on a restart with eight laps to go sent him from first to third. Then a caution waved with four laps remaining and reset the field into overtime.

”We were just even with the 3 (Dillon), and the 7 (Smith) gave us a good push (on the final restart),“ said Blaney who captured his fourth career Xfinity Series win. ”Luckily, we were able to get a good (push) and just get a little bit of position on the 3 to kind of use up the racetrack and get in front of him. I knew once we were clear we had a really good shot at it.

“We were great all night. It was just a matter getting up the front. Clean air was so important.”

As for the next-to-last restart, which saw Blaney’s winning chances temporarily fall, momentum worked against him.

“Kentucky is such a great racetrack because you can see three- or four-wide racing in the first corner and as the leader you have to protect and I didn’t know where the 7 (Smith) was going. He kind of faked me out going to the top and that was able to open up the middle and it just lost all of our momentum.”

For Dillon, he was frustrated with his runner-up performance.

“First of all, I am disappointed for second, and that’s a good thing,” Dillon said. “I‘m proud to be sitting here saying that. Earlier this year, we didn’t have that opportunity to say that very often. Man, it hurts when you’ve got a big lead with four to go -- I don’t even know what the caution was for -- but that’s a stinger.”

Just before the halfway point of the race, Brennan Poole spun in Turn 1, collecting Harrison Rhodes and spewing liquid from Poole’s car, putting the field under the red flag for cleanup.

The race was halted for 18 minutes and 27 seconds. The field returned to idle conditions with the race resuming with 95 laps remaining.

Brandon Jones grabbed the lead on a busy restart and held it through the next caution. With rain in the area, Jones stayed out and others pitted.

When racing resumed, Jones controlled the field for 16 laps until Blaney made the pass to retake the lead on Lap 128. Through the green flag pit stops, Blaney set the tone for the finish.

Chris Buescher, who finished seventh, leads Dillon by 19 points in the standings with six races remaining. Chase Elliott, who finished fourth, is third, 25 points out.