Dixon wins IndyCar race in return to Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Scott Dixon is certainly reaching new heights in the IndyCar Series.

In addition to Dixon being the series champion for the fourth time, his win on Saturday night in the Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix International Raceway gave him 39 for his career, which ties Al Unser for fourth place on the all-time list.

Next up is Michael Andretti with 42. A.J. Foyt is the leader with 67.

“It’s mind-boggling, for sure,” Dixon said. “It sounds a bit strange when you hear the names that we’re amongst.”

Dixon led the final 155 laps in the first IndyCar Series race at the track since 2005. He inherited the lead when two Team Penske drivers had tire problems and were forced to pit.

Chevrolet dominated the weekend, taking the top four finishing positions, with new series leader Simon Pagenaud second, Will Power third and Tony Kanaan fourth. Graham Rahal was the top Honda in fifth.

Rahal said Honda’s gap to Chevrolet “is bigger” than he expected. Only Rahal

and Ryan Hunter-Reay, who passed five cars at the start and three on another restart, finished in the top 10. Hunter-Reay was 10th.

Helio Castroneves started on the pole for the 46th time in his IndyCar career, but his car lasted only 39 laps. On the 40th lap, he cut a tire and it came apart quickly.

Juan Pablo Montoya and Tony Kanaan made quick and evasive decisions to avoid hitting the slowing Brazilian, whose car pushed up the track in Turn 1.

Kanaan did a masterful job of avoiding his boyhood friend and followed Montoya to the inside line. That exchange gave Montoya the lead for the first time.

With new tires, Castroneves found himself in the middle of the race’s next memorable moment.

As Castroneves dived under Luca Filippi, who had older tires, Filippi got too far out of the racing groove, lost grip and spun. Somehow, Filippi didn’t hit anything, and his car wasn’t struck by anyone else.

Team Penske had a second cut right front tire on Lap 97 when Montoya had trouble. He kept the car off the wall and came to pit road for new rubber. Like Castroneves, he fell two laps off the pace.

After Carlos Munoz came to a stop on the front straightway after slight wall contact, Charlie Kimball and Josef Newgarden got racy with each other.

Newgarden went to the inside for a pass, only to be turned down on Kimball, who made contact. Kimball spun without more contact and was penalized for avoidable contact.

It was far from the best race in IndyCar history, but it was a start, and

track officials were pleased with an estimated attendance of 20,000. In ‘05,

only a couple thousand showed up and the series seemed ready to exit quickly,

and it did.

Dixon said IndyCar did well for an 11-year absence, but he expects aerodynamic

changes for next year’s race that will allow for more passing opportunities.

”I think we can definitely make a better show,“ Dixon said. ”But you know, it’s tough coming back here, yes. We’ve run some test days here, but it’s very hard to make changes when you don’t really know how it’s going to play out in the race.

“I think tonight was maybe a little bit conservative on some sides. I think next year when we come back it’s going to be bigger and better and in the right direction.”

NOTES: Scott Dixon’s win was the 20th of his career on an oval track. ... The weekend was difficult for Carlos Munoz, who twice hit the wall in the two-day event. He finished last in the 22-car field in the race after starting 21st. ... The three rookies fared well, especially former Formula One drivers Max Chilton (seventh for Ganassi Racing) and Alexander Rossi (on the lead lap in 14th for Andretti Autosport). ... Graham Rahal said he thought Chilton had the race’s fastest car. Tony Kanaan officially turned the fastest lap at 186.403 mph. ... The race was IndyCar’s first at PIR since Sam Hornish Jr. won 11 years ago for Team Penske. Only four of the current drivers -- Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Ed Carpenter and Dixon -- were in the field then. ... Castroneves won the 2002 race here and Kanaan took the next two. .. Indy cars helped open the track in 1964, making it a staple on the schedule.