Logano million richer after winning All-Star Race

Logano $1 million richer after winning All-Star Race

CONCORD, N.C. -- Joey Logano took the race lead on the second-to-last lap of the 113-lap Sprint All-Star Race NASCAR Sprint Cup Series exhibition race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night and drove on to the win.

“This is the All-Star Race,” Logano said. “It’s special just to be in the race. Forget about winning it; it’s just special. It’s neat to be in Victory Lane.”

Brad Keselowski finished second, about 15 car-lengths behind Logano to give Team Penske a one-two finish.

”A decent night, but not the great night we wanted with the Miller Lite Ford ending up second,“ Keselowski said. ”I‘m pretty happy for my teammate, Joey Logano. He kind of did exactly what you would expect out of an All-Star Race format and made a pretty incredible pass to win the race.

“I‘m happy for Team Penske, as a whole, but of course, I wish it was me in Victory Lane.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished third, Carl Edwards fourth and Kurt Busch finished fifth.

Kyle Larson took the race lead soon after a restart for the final 13-lap segment and ran up front until Logano got beside him and battled with him side-by-side in the closing laps.

The battle got physical, resulting in Larson scrubbing the wall and then heading for pit road, handing the lead over to Logano.

”I tell you, Larson is a hard racer,“ Logano said. ”I watched him in the Showdown earlier today, and I knew what I was up against. I knew he was gonna run hard. I‘m a hard racer. I knew it was gonna be a fun battle, for sure.

“I got underneath him once, and I got to the outside of him once. We went up high, and I got underneath him, and I got loose underneath him. I knew I had position on him going into the corner and had to keep him on my quarter panel and not let him get to my door, so I drove in there hard. He was gonna drive in there hard to keep on my door, and I was gonna drive in there hard to keep him at my quarter. What a crazy battle for $1 million at the end.”

During a break in green-flag racing between the second 50-lap segment and the final 13-lap run to the finish, NASCAR drew to determine how many cars would make mandatory four-tire pit stops.

The top-11 cars were required to pit for four tires, leaving Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson as the only two lead-lap cars out on old tires to restart in front of the other lead-lap cars with four.

When the race restarted, both Johnson and Busch dropped back through the field, losing spot after spot to cars on new tires.

Busch also lost positions at the start of the second segment after restarting the race second. Keselowski led at the start and was joined up front by Denny Hamlin and Larson.

After a multi-car incident set off by Chase Elliott slowing on the track to get to pit road on lap 72 (22 of the second segment) had collected Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth, teams had little time to make mandatory two-tire pit stops with the race returning to green on lap 81 and new event rules calling for mandatory green-flag stops by lap 85.

Kyle Busch got off pit road first during the green-flag cycle, but he was busted speeding on pit road, and his penalty handed the lead to Keselowski. Larson took the lead from Keselowski with about five laps remaining in the second segment.

Keselowski and Kyle Busch lined up on the front row to start the second 50-lap segment.

They got off pit road with a strategy that differed from those of most of their competitors.

Rain forced the cancellation of qualifying earlier in the evening but Busch and Harvick traded the lead back and forth before Harvick finally was able to clear Busch to take over sole possession of the lead by lap 10.

When Harvick took the lead, he pulled away, and by lap 13 had a cushion of more than 13 seconds.

Harvick and Busch led most of the first segment, with Harvick running up front for 21 laps and Busch 13.

NOTES: The 2016 format for the Sprint All-Star Race was a new format NASCAR announced for the event May 6. ... NASCAR also rolled out a new aerodynamic package for the All-Star Race, aimed at decreasing downforce. ... With rain throughout the All-Star Race weekend, the 15 heading into the weekend already in the All-Star Race only got 14 minutes of practice time Saturday morning. Drivers advancing to the All-Star Race from the Sprint Showdown, held earlier in the day Saturday, got no practice time. ... Fifteen drivers were already qualified for the All-Star Race heading into the weekend -- race winners from 2015 and to this point in 2016, previous All-Star Race winners and past Sprint Cup champions still competing regular in the series. Five drivers advanced from the Sprint Showdown by winning one of three segments in that race or being one of the top-two vote-getters in the Sprint Fan Vote. Trevor Bayne, Greg Biffle and Kyle Larson were Sprint Showdown segment winners. Chase Elliott and Danica Patrick advanced to the All-Star Race through the Sprint Fan Vote. ... Many drivers use the Sprint All-Star Race as a testing session, of sorts, for the Coca-Cola 600, also at Charlotte Motor Speedway, on May 29. ... Seven drivers have won the All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600 in the same season. ... Denny Hamlin won the 2015 Sprint All-Star Race.