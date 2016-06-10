Pagenaud can pad big lead in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas - The second half of the Verizon IndyCar Series season begins this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, and if it’s anything like the first half, well, Simon Pagenaud will be the new champion.

Pagenaud arrives at this event 80 points ahead of Scott Dixon and 86 points north of Helio Castroneves. With the difference between first and last in a race about 48 points, Pagenaud nearly has a two-race advantage over the field.

Remember, there are only eight races left.

“He’s built quite a lead,” said Dixon, who is the reigning series champion. “It’s going to take a lot of things going our way (to overtake him).”

Pagenaud has been consistently effective, winning three consecutive races during one stretch and finishing second on three other occasions. His only hiccups occurred in the Indianapolis 500, when he finished 19th with a mechanical issue, and 13th in last weekend’s first race in Detroit when he barely had enough fuel to finish.

Counting those two races plus a runner-up finish in the second Detroit race and Pagenaud actually increased his series lead, from 76 points to 80 points. That says as much about what Dixon and Castroneves have done - or not done - as what Pagenaud has done.

Over the past five races, Dixon has an average finish of 9.8 compared to Pagenaud’s 7.2. That’s a difference of about four points per race. Castroneves has been more consistent than Dixon, but he hasn’t won a race in 36 attempts, a drought of more than two years. Winning races is the quickest way to gain points on an opponent.

”We’ve been so close,“ Castroneves said. ”We’re just missing out on some wins. A couple things different here and there and we could have a couple of victories, but that’s racing and you need some luck.

“At some point we’ll be on the right side of some of these things.”

The good news for Castroneves is, Texas is a track he’s done well at. He’s won four times and Team Penske has won here with five different drivers, but that also means Pagenaud, who qualified second last year, should be competitive, too. Pagenaud, however, has never won an oval-track event.

Dixon won last year’s race here.

The second half of the season includes three ovals (Texas, Iowa and Pocono), a street circuit (Toronto) and four permanent road courses (Road America, Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen and Sonoma), and the Sonoma race awards double points, which means anyone within 75 points of the lead will still be in contention at the finale. Dixon jumped from third to first last year with a Sonoma victory.

But the second half of the season starts with Saturday night’s race, a 248-lap affair around the 1.5-mile, high-banked oval. If the field is going to catch Pagenaud, it needs to start now.