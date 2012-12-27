FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French troops to protect its nationals, not CAR govt-Hollande
December 27, 2012 / 9:25 AM / 5 years ago

French troops to protect its nationals, not CAR govt-Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - France maintains a presence in the Central African Republic to protect its interests and French citizens, not the government of President Francois Bozize, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

“If we have a presence, it’s not to protect a regime, it’s to protect our nationals and our interests and in no way to intervene in the internal business of a country, in this case the Central African Republic,” Hollande said.

“Those days are over,” Hollande added, speaking on the sidelines of a visit to a wholesale food market outside Paris.

