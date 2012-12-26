FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France deploys soldiers to protect embassy in CAR
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

France deploys soldiers to protect embassy in CAR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 26 (Reuters) - France has deployed soldiers already in the Central African Republic to secure its embassy in the capital Bangui, after protesters threw stones at the embassy and some managed to enter the compound, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

President Francois Hollande ordered the ministry to take all measures to ensure the security of the embassy and French nationals in the country, his office said in a separate statement.

France has 250 soldiers in the country, based at Bangui’s airport, for an existing peacekeeping mission, the defence ministry said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.