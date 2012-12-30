FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central African Republic rebels threaten to enter capital
December 30, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Central African Republic rebels threaten to enter capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Rebels in Central African Republic could enter the capital Bangui as early as “tonight, or tomorrow morning” and are still not committed to peace talks that regional leaders are seeking to organise, a spokesman said on Sunday.

“We are waiting to see what comes out of today’s meeting between (CAR President Francois) Bozize and African Union Chairman (Thomas) Yayi Boni before we make a final decision,” SELEKA rebel spokesman Nelson Ndjadder said by telephone. “We could march into Bangui tonight or tomorrow morning.”

Yayi Boni, who is also Benin’s president, is due to meet Bozize at Bangui airport Sunday afternoon. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Alison Williams)

