FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CAR rebels say to join peace talks, halt advance
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 2, 2013 / 9:30 AM / in 5 years

CAR rebels say to join peace talks, halt advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Central African Republic’s rebel coalition said on Wednesday that fighters had been ordered to halt an advance on the capital and that representatives from the insurgency would join peace talks being organised in Libreville, Gabon.

“I have asked our forces not to move their positions starting today because we want to enter talks in Libreville for a political solution,” Seleka rebel spokesman Eric Massi told Reuters by telephone from Paris.

“I am in discussion with our partners to come up with proposals to end the crisis but one solution could be a political transition that excludes (President Francois) Bozize.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.