City not liable for unlicensed driver's accident in police vehicle - N.Y. court
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Westlaw News
February 16, 2016 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

City not liable for unlicensed driver's accident in police vehicle - N.Y. court

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

An appeals court on Tuesday dismissed claims against the City of New York arising from an incident in which an unlicensed Bronx car wash attendant drove a police van into a car stopped at a red light.

Police vehicles are specifically exempt from the state law designed to hold vehicle owners liable for the negligence of those whom they allow to drive their vehicles, the Appellate Division, First Department, said. In New York, a “police vehicle” is defined as one “owned by the state, a public authority, a county, town, city or village and operated by the police department or law enforcement agency of such government unit.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q08m5F

