Cara Therapeutics' arthritis drug meets main goal in study
December 9, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Cara Therapeutics' arthritis drug meets main goal in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc said its arthritis drug met the main goal of reducing pain in patients in the first mid-stage study.

The oral drug, CR845, was being evaluated in patients with osteoarthritis in the knee or hip, the company said on Wednesday.

Osteoarthritis, also known as degenerative arthritis, is a type of disease that results from the degeneration of the cartilage and bone in the joints. The most common symptoms include joint pain and stiffness. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

