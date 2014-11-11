FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai drink maker Carabao Group sets IPO at 28 baht a share - sources
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Thai drink maker Carabao Group sets IPO at 28 baht a share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thai energy drink maker Carabao Group PCL has priced an initial public offering (IPO) at 28 baht a share, to raise 7 billion baht ($213.48 million) for debt repayment and expansion, people with knowledge of the sale said on Tuesday.

The price was at the top end of a range of 26 to 28 baht reflecting strong demand, said the people, who were not authorised to speak with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.

Carabao plans to sell 250 million shares this month, or a 25 percent stake, and use the proceeds to repay debt and expand - particularly into neighbouring Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

CIMB and Kasikorn Securities are advising Carabao on the IPO. ($1 = 32.7900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.