FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai drink maker Carabao plans $210-mln IPO next week -IFR
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Thai drink maker Carabao plans $210-mln IPO next week -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Thai energy drink maker Carabao Group PCL plans to launch its $210-million initial public offering early next week, IFR reported.

The company completed its premarketing on Tuesday and the actual price range will be announced next week with P/E multiple on the IPO likely to be in the high teens, according to IFR.

About $60 million of IPO shares will be offered to foreign investors and the rest to domestic investors. Earlier, the entire IPO had been aimed at domestic investors.

Carabao said in a filing it planned to sell 250 million shares, or a stake of 25 percent, to the public and use the proceeds to repay debt and expand its business, especially into the neighbouring countries of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

CIMB and Kasikorn Securities are the banks on the IPO. ($1=32.42 baht) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.