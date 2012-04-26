FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Carbo Ceramics profit misses as costs rise
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 10:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Carbo Ceramics profit misses as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Carbo Ceramics Inc’s quarterly profit fell below analysts’ expectations, hurt by an increase in costs on an industry-wide shift from gas to liquids-rich basins.

Net income at Carbo, which makes ceramic proppants used to hold wells open after hydraulic fracturing, came in at $30.3 million for the first quarter, or $1.31 per share, compared with $30.2 million, or $ 1.30 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $163.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected a net income of $1.42 per share, on revenue of $160.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Costs in the quarter were 16 percent higher.

Shares of the company closed at $89 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.