UPDATE 1-Germany sells 300,000 spot EU carbon permits
October 30, 2012

UPDATE 1-Germany sells 300,000 spot EU carbon permits

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Germany auctioned 300,000 spot European Union carbon permits on the EEX on Tuesday at 8.12 euros ($10.48) a tonne each, the German bourse said on its website.

The sale raised over 2.4 million euros for the German government.

The auction attracted bids for over 1.7 million units and was 5.82 times oversubscribed.

EEX will hold an auction of spot EU aviation allowances for the German government on Wednesday and a sale of spot EU allowances from the third trading phase of the EU’s emissions trading scheme on Friday. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Allan and Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)

