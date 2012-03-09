FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EIB raises 221 mln euros from CO2 permit sales in Feb
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 6 years ago

EIB raises 221 mln euros from CO2 permit sales in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has raised around 221 million euros ($289.9 million) from its sale of 23.5 million European Union carbon permits in February, fetching an average price of 9.42 euros a tonne each, the bank said on Friday.

Its sales of EU Allowances for December 2013 delivery were carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter (OTC) market, the EIB said in its monthly report on carbon permit sales volume.

The volumes sold per trading day varied between 800,000 and 1.5 million during the reporting month. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho, editing by Jane Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.