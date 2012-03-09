EIB raises 221 mln euros from CO2 permit sales in Feb

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has raised around 221 million euros ($289.9 million) from its sale of 23.5 million European Union carbon permits in February, fetching an average price of 9.42 euros a tonne each, the bank said on Friday.

Its sales of EU Allowances for December 2013 delivery were carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter (OTC) market, the EIB said in its monthly report on carbon permit sales volume.

The volumes sold per trading day varied between 800,000 and 1.5 million during the reporting month. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho, editing by Jane Baird)