UPDATE 1-EIB raises 221 mln euros from CO2 permit sales in Feb

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has raised around 221 million euros ($289.9 million) from its sale of 23.5 million European Union carbon permits in February, fetching an average price of 9.42 euros a tonne each, the bank said on Friday.

The money from the carbon permit sales is earmarked to spur various renewable energy and carbon capture and storage projects across the 27-nation bloc.

The bank has raised nearly 489 million euros since it started selling the so-called EU Allowances (EUAs) in early December 2011.

Its sales of EUA for December 2013 delivery were carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

Last month, the volumes sold per trading day varied between 800,000 and 1.5 million, the EIB said in a monthly report.

The EIB has a mandate to sell 300 million carbon permits sourced from a new entrants’ reserve for the EU carbon scheme’s third phase (2013-2020).

A first tranche of 200 million EUAs will be sold by October. A second tranche totaling 100 million permits will follow, but a start date has yet to be set.

“Concerning the timing of the start of sales for the second tranche of NER 300, it is too early at this point to anticipate a precise date,” a spokesman at the bank told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho, editing by Jane Baird)