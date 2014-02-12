EIB raises 113 mln euros from EU carbon permit sales in January

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank sold 22.4 million EU carbon permits in January, the bank said on Wednesday, raising 113.2 million euros ($154.8 million) to fund renewable energy and carbon capture and storage projects in Europe.

The Luxembourg-based bank sold the allowances via futures for December 2014 delivery, securing an average price of 5.06 euros each.

All but 100,000 of the units monetised last month were sold via screen trades on emissions exchanges ICE Futures Europe and EEX, with the remainder sold in deals cleared over the counter.

The EIB is tasked with selling 100 million permits by mid-April, the final tranche of a reserve of 300 million units - dubbed the NER300 - which has been set aside to raise cash for projects to cut greenhouse gases.

The EIB said it has now sold 49.7 million allowances since mid-November at an average 4.86 euros each, raising a total 241.8 million euros.

In the first tranche, the EIB sold 200 million permits in 10 months between December 2011 and September 2012, raising 1.5 billion euros.

The European Commission said the winners of the funding from the NER300’s final tranche are to be announced in the first half of this year.

The EIB said it will release February sales figures after market close on March 12.