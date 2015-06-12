'New blood' boosts California carbon market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 (Reuters) - New participants in the secondary market for California carbon allowances have helped boost liquidity in recent days, providing a shot of life after weeks of stagnation, traders said on Friday.

California carbon allowances for June delivery were last seen at $12.55 a tonne in the over-the-counter market, up 4 cents from Thursday’s close after two straight days of above-average trading volumes, carbon brokers said.

“New blood has provided a boost,” one broker said on Friday. “The market has had a malaise for some time but a couple new people have come in as buyers.”

The market, which launched in 2013 to cover utilities, oil refineries and manufacturers, expanded at the beginning of the year to cover transportation sector emissions, doubling its size. The newly covered entities include distributors of transportation fuels like gasoline and diesel.

One particularly encouraging development from the perspective of brokers is a recent shift to outright buying and away from spread trades, where a participant sells contacts for one delivery month while simultaneously buying another.

“People are actually buying the futures now, which is a sign that it could be procurement for compliance as opposed to people simply moving their positions along the curve,” one trader said.

Despite the recent uptick in activity, most analysts consider the market to be oversupplied with pollution permits. A steadily rising auction floor price and the fact that the system allows permits to be banked for use in later years has also provided price support, sources said.

“It’s not a function of any kind of shortness in the allowance market,” the broker said.

He said he expects the price for the December 2016 contract to be in the range of $12.85 a tonne next year, 15 cents higher than where the December 2015 contract was trading on Friday. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by David Gregorio)