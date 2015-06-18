California carbon revenue tops $2 billion after latest auction

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - California’s carbon permit auction last month fetched more than $626 million for the state, bringing the total raised by the cap-and-trade program to more than $2.2 billion, the California Air Resources Board said on Wednesday.

The state first began selling tradeable carbon allowances at quarterly auctions in late 2012 as part of the program, which requires large carbon emitters like oil refineries and manufacturers to turn in permits to cover their emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases.

Companies can either cut emissions by making their operations more energy efficient or purchase permits from the state at auction or on the secondary market.

The program expanded in January to include distributors of transportation fuels like gasoline and diesel. In a bid to bolster market liquidity and broaden the program’s environmental impact, it recently linked the market to a similar effort underway in Quebec.

The money raised by the auctions is deposited into the California Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund and by law must be spent on programs that further reduce the state’s carbon emissions.

California Governor Jerry Brown plans to use a portion of the funds to help build the state’s high-speed rail project, which he has said is necessary to accommodate the state’s growing population.

Last month California launched a $4.8 million pilot program funded by the revenue designed to help low-income residents replace older cars and trucks with more fuel-efficient vehicles.

The next carbon auction will be held on Aug. 18.