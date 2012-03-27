FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Set-aside could send EU CO2 to 20 eur/t-Pt Carbon
March 27, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

Set-aside could send EU CO2 to 20 eur/t-Pt Carbon

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Sees avg 2013-2020 EUA price at 14-20 eur/t with set-aside

* EUA prices could fall to 5-6 euro/t if set-aside rejected

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - European Union carbon prices languishing at 7 euros a tonne could rise to an average of 20 euros ($26.65) between 2013 and 2020 if the EU agrees to remove 1.4 billion carbon permits to ease oversupply, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.

The EU is weighing a so-called “set aside” of the permits to help boost prices to a level high enough to convince businesses to conserve energy and switch to greener alternatives.

Should there be a more modest agreement to withhold 700-800 million carbon permits, which is seen as more likely, carbon prices would rise to an average of 14-16 euros a tonne through to 2020, Point Carbon senior analyst Anders Nordeng said in media note on Tuesday.

“The earliest we predict member states could agree to a set-aside proposal would be late 2013,” he said.

Carbon prices have struggled to recover from record lows of below 7 euros a tonne hit last December, with benchmark carbon just above 7 euros a tonne on Tuesday.

A weak economic environment and a supply glut of carbon permits have been blamed.

Next month, EU officials and lawmakers will discuss an energy efficiency bill that could order a ‘set aside’ of surplus carbon permits in the 2013-2020 trading period of the EU emissions trading scheme (ETS).

The scheme caps emissions of heavy polluters and is the 27-nation bloc’s main policy tool to help combat global warming.

Members of the European Parliament on March 15 backed a resolution calling for appropriate measures “which may include withholding the necessary amount of allowances”.

If EU lawmakers and officials were to reject a set-aside, the carbon price could drop to 5-6 euros a tonne “in the near term”, Point Carbon said.

At such low levels the carbon price has become increasingly less important for investment decisions, a survey published last week by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed.

Separately, Deutsche Bank analysts said on Tuesday that a set-aside agreement could potentially send carbon prices towards 20 euros a tonne by 2020 “if credible action on this issue were then to follow in 2013”.

$1 = 0.7504 euros Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by Jason Neely

