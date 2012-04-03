UPDATE 1-Europe carbon at new low near 6 euros/T

* Second day of losses after EU emissions data

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - European Union carbon prices hit a record low of just over 6 euros ($7.98) a tonne on Tuesday, extending a precipitous fall after EU emissions data released on Monday showed a bigger surplus of permits than expected.

Traders and analysts said the move puts renewed pressure on the EU to intervene in the world’s biggest cap-and-trade scheme, which shed half its value last year because of the slowdown in industrial production across most of the 27-nation bloc.

The decline has choked demand for carbon permits by the 12,000 power and industrial plants in the emissions trading scheme (ETS), creating a surplus of permits, which is estimated in the hundreds of millions, for the 2008-2012 trading period.

Preliminary EU data on Monday showed a 2.4 percent fall in the amount of CO2 pumped out by installations last year, prompting a sharp sell-off in carbon prices.

Carbon prices, called EU allowances, touched a record low of 6.05 euros a tonne in early trading on Tuesday, extending Monday’s 11 percent drop. They later recovered to 6.31 euros, still well below the level needed to spur green investment.

Deutsche Bank analysts said they would need to revise down their projection for 2012-2020 emissions by as much as 300 million tonnes, forecasting a much bigger surplus than expected for the rest of the decade.

“Given the surplus situation, political intervention is urgently needed,” analysts at Commerzbank said in a research note on Tuesday.

“If Brussels succeeds in agreeing on a set-aside option for emissions allowances or reducing the surplus by bringing in new sectors, confidence among market players is likely to be restored, allowing CO2 prices to stabilize and climb. If not, there is the threat of a further price slump.”

SUPPLY INTERVENTION?

On April 11, EU officials and lawmakers will discuss an energy efficiency bill that could order a ‘set aside’ of surplus carbon permits in the 2013-2020 trading period of the scheme.

Following on from votes in December and February, members of the European Parliament on March 15 backed a resolution calling for appropriate measures “which may include withholding the necessary amount of allowances”.

The European Commission had proposed in March last year to set aside a number of permits in the third phase to preserve the environmental integrity of the carbon market.

“We stand by this idea, but in terms of concrete steps we need to wait a bit until the debate on the energy efficiency directive is concluded,” a Commission spokesman told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday.

A decision on whether to intervene is unlikely until next year. Analysts are divided over whether the EU will intervene, but an influential UBS analyst, Per Lekander, predicted on Tuesday that it will not.

“We believe that it will become increasingly clear over the next months that the ETS rules won’t change, and with this we see 3 euros/tonne as a likely price floor,” Lekander, an analyst at UBS, said in a research note.

Carbon prices spiked earlier this year on hopes of a set-aside, with the benchmark contract peaking at 9.63 euros a tonne on Feb. 28.

The fall in prices, coupled with consolidation in the market, has prompted a growing number of traders, brokers and advisers to seek jobs outside the traditional carbon market.

A number of traders and brokers such as Cargill, Jefferies Group and Barclays have scaled down their carbon desks.

Emission reduction project developer EcoSecurities, which was bought by JP Morgan in 2009, has shed 25 percent of its workforce due to low carbon prices amid weak demand for carbon credits, sources close to the company said Monday. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Additional reporting by John McGarrity and Barbara Lewis in Brussels; Editing Richard Mably and Alison Birrane)