UK picks ICE Futures Europe to host CO2 permit sales

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain has awarded ICE Futures Europe a contract to host auctions to sell carbon permits in the third phase (2013-2020) of the European Union emissions trading scheme, the UK government said on Monday.

An auction platform will enable the UK, one of Europe’s biggest emitters of carbon dioxide (CO2), to sell emissions permits to power and industrial plants, as well as the aviation sector, taking part in the world’s biggest carbon market.

“Subject to successful completion of the European Commission notification and listing process the auctioning of the UK’s phase III and aviation auctions allowances will start in November,” the Department of Energy and Climate Change said in a statement.