Card Factory prices London IPO at 225-300 pence a share -sources

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - British greeting cards retailer Card Factory has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 225-300 pence a share, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Card Factory said last week that it was planning to raise 90 million pounds ($152 million) in new shares. A source told Reuters that the company could sell a further 160 million pounds in secondary shares, valuing the company at up to 1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry. Editing by Kirstin Ridley.)