Card Factory says full-year profit rises 8.9 pct

March 25 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc reported a 8.9 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by new store openings and online business growth.

The British greeting cards retailer, which went public in 2014, said underlying operating profit rose to 79.4 million pounds for the year ended Jan. 31, from 72.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.1 percent to 353.3 million pounds ($524.72 million), with like-for-like store sales growing by 1.8 percent.