SINGAPORE PRESS-Malaysian tycoon mulls Singapore for Cardiff IPO -ST

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan is also considering Singapore as a venue for the listing of his English Premier League club Cardiff City.

The listing of the football club is likely to come in the second half of next year, industry sources told the Straits Times.

Tan, 61, who bought the club three years ago, is looking at two options: to list on home turf on Bursa Malaysia, which is largely dominated by big state-owned funds and domestic investors, or pitch the offering to a wider investor base on the Singapore Exchange.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Chris Gallagher)