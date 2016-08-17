FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
United Bankshares in talks to buy Cardinal Financial - Bloomberg
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

United Bankshares in talks to buy Cardinal Financial - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - United Bankshares Inc is in talks to buy rival lender Cardinal Financial Corp, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The people said the deal was yet to be finalized and could still fall through. (bloom.bg/2bmyYSq)

The companies were not immediately available for comment.

Cardinal, which has total assets worth $4.2 billion, had a market value of about $837 million as of Tuesday's close.

United has headquarters in Washington D.C. and Charleston, West Virginia, with offices in Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Cardinal's offices are in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.

Cardinal shares were up about 3 percent at $26.55 in light premarket trading. United shares were down 0.6 percent at $38.77. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.