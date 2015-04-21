Cardinal Health settlement splits FTC along party lines

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission split along political party lines in a deal announced on Monday in which Cardinal Health will pay $26.8 million to settle charges that it illegally monopolized markets in 25 cities for the sale of low-energy radiopharmaceuticals to hospitals and clinics.

The settlement was the second-largest in an antitrust case, the FTC said. The largest was $100 million paid by Mylan Laboratories, Inc in 2000 for coordinating on the prices of two anti-anxiety drugs, the FTC said.

