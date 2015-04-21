FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cardinal Health settlement splits FTC along party lines
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 21, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Cardinal Health settlement splits FTC along party lines

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission split along political party lines in a deal announced on Monday in which Cardinal Health will pay $26.8 million to settle charges that it illegally monopolized markets in 25 cities for the sale of low-energy radiopharmaceuticals to hospitals and clinics.

The settlement was the second-largest in an antitrust case, the FTC said. The largest was $100 million paid by Mylan Laboratories, Inc in 2000 for coordinating on the prices of two anti-anxiety drugs, the FTC said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OBvK4Q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.