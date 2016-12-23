Cardinal settles with U.S. over suspicious painkiller shipments

(Adds details on global settlement with U.S. Justice Department)

By Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc said on Friday it has agreed to pay $44 million to resolve claims it failed to alert the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to suspiciously large orders of addictive painkillers.

The deal with the U.S. Justice Department followed an earlier administrative settlement between the healthcare services company and the DEA in 2012. It comes as U.S. authorities fight the nation’s opioid drug epidemic.

“With the opioid crisis reaching epidemic proportions, pharmaceutical companies must be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

As part of the Friday settlement, Cardinal will pay $10 million over claims its Kinray LLC drug distribution unit in New York failed to report suspiciously large oxycodone or hydrocodone orders from pharmacies.

From January 2011 and May 2012, Kinray shipped the drugs to more than 20 New York pharmacy locations in amounts that were many times greater than the distributor’s average sales of controlled substances to all of its customers, the lawsuit said.

Kinray ignored numerous “red flags” and did not report any suspicious orders to the DEA despite the requirement for the highly regulated drugs, the lawsuit said.

Each day about 78 Americans die of an opioid overdose, according to authorities. Oxycodone, a big source of profit for drug dealers, is abused by over 13 million Americans annually, prosecutors say.

The Friday accord stemmed from a 2012 settlement with the DEA in which Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal’s facility in Lakeland, Florida, was suspended from selling painkillers and other drugs for two years.

That 2012 deal only resolved administrative aspects of the case, not potential fines that Cardinal faced in Florida or elsewhere. The latest deal covered claims by authorities in New York, Washington state, Florida and Maryland.

“These agreements allow us to move forward and continue to focus on working with all participants in addressing the epidemic of prescription drug abuse,” said Craig Morford, Cardinal’s chief legal and compliance officer.

As part of the settlement with Bharara’s office, Kinray admitted and accepted responsibility for failing to report suspicious orders to the DEA, according to court papers.

The case is U.S. v. Kinray LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-cv-09767.