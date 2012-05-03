UPDATE 3-Cardinal profit beats, pharmaceutical unit strong

* Q3 EPS cont. ops, ex-items, 94 cents vs consensus 88 cents

* Profit from pharma business up 9 percent

* Profit from medical business off 17 percent

* Shares up 1.25 percent

By Debra Sherman

May 3 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as strength in its pharmaceutical business offset weakness in its much smaller medical products operation.

Cardinal, one of the nation’s top drug wholesalers, also raised the lower end of its forecast for the full fiscal year.

The company said its forecast takes into account any further negative impact resulting from a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) action.

The DEA earlier this year suspended Cardinal’s license to sell controlled substances from its Lakeland, Florida, distribution center after accusing the company of dispensing excessive amounts of oxycodone to Florida pharmacies.

Cardinal Chief Financial Officer Jeff Henderson told a conference call that the company incurred costs of $4 million in the latest quarter for legal fees, compliance and the extra transportation costs of transferring controlled substances to its Jackson, Mississippi, facility.

Henderson declined to give an estimate of what DEA-related costs will be in the fiscal fourth quarter, but said he “would not expect dramatically different costs.”

Asked whether the DEA situation has negatively affected sales, Chief Executive George Barrett said, “I would just say that our customers have been tremendously supportive.”

BEATS STREET VIEW

Net earnings rose to $333.4 million, or 95 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $246.0 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations, excluding items, were 94 cents per share. On that basis, the company beat the consensus estimate on Wall Street of 88 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent to $26.92 billion.

Revenue generated by its pharmaceutical business rose 3 percent to $24.5 billion, with profit from that business up 9 percent to $446 million, fueled by its generic drug programs and the positive impact of newly launched products.

Revenue from its medical products business, which sells surgical drapes, scrubs and gloves, increased 8 percent to $2.4 billion, while profit slid 17 percent to $89 million. The company attributed the weakness to a rise in commodity prices and increased information systems expenses.

The company said higher commodity costs are expected to have a $60 million to $70 million impact in fiscal 2012, compared with $5 million to $15 million that is expected in fiscal 2013.

Cardinal said it expects fiscal 2012 earnings from continuing operations, excluding items, to be between $3.15 and $3.20 per diluted share. In February, the company provided a forecast in the range of $3.10 to $3.20 per share.

JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill said the outlook may prove to be conservative.

“We believe there may be upside to guidance given strong operating trends,” she wrote in a research note.

Shares rose 53 cents to $42.95 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.