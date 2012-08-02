FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cardinal 4th-quarter profit rises, revenue flat
August 2, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

Cardinal 4th-quarter profit rises, revenue flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc said on Thursday its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings rose, but revenue remained flat as gains in its medical segment were offset by a decline in its pharmaceuticals business.

Net profit in the quarter ended June 30 rose to $236 million, or 68 cents a share, from $202.7 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations excluding one-time items rose to $255 million, or 73 cents a share, from $207.3 million, or 59 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings on that basis of 72 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was unchanged at $26.8 billion. Analysts were on average expecting revenue of $27.3 billion.

The company forecast earnings for fiscal 2013, excluding one-time items, of $3.35 a share to $3.50 a share.

Analysts have been expecting earnings of $3.54 a share, on revenue of $105.8 billion.

