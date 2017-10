Aug 18 (Reuters) - United Bankshares Inc said it would buy rival lender Cardinal Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $912 million.

The exchange ratio will be fixed at 0.71 of United Bankshares’s shares for each share of Cardinal, United Bankshares said in a statement. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)