Cardinal facility suspended under DEA settlement
May 15, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Cardinal facility suspended under DEA settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc agreed to a two-year suspension for shipping controlled substances from its Lakeland, Florida, distribution center as part of a litigation settlement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the company said on Tuesday.

Cardinal also agreed to improve anti-diversion procedures. The Lakeland facility will remain open and other operations will continue, Cardinal said.

Cardinal Chief Executive Officer George Barrett said in a statement that the agreement “allows us to put this matter behind us.”

