Cardinal hires new head of medical business

April 10 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc has named a former longtime Johnson & Johnson executive as the new head for its $9 billion medical products and services business, the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesaler said on Tuesday.

Donald Casey replaces Mike Lynch, who Cardinal said was leaving to pursue his ambition to lead a company of his own in the Chicago area. Lynch will stay on at Cardinal on a part-time basis through September.

The medical segment for which Casey assumes responsibility includes medical and surgical products and services for hospitals, physician offices and other healthcare providers, and represents about 9 percent of Cardinal’s $103 billion in overall annual revenue.

Casey joins Cardinal from the Gary and Mary West Wireless Health Institute, a nonprofit research organization where he served as the organization’s first chief executive.

Prior to West Health, Casey spent 24 years at J&J, most recently as a member of the company’s executive committee and chairman of the business that included cardiovascular, diagnostic, diabetes and vision products.

Casey will report to Cardinal CEO George Barrett.