Cardinal Health to sell plants in Texas, Illinois
January 30, 2013 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

Cardinal Health to sell plants in Texas, Illinois

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc said it would sell its procedure kits manufacturing facility in Illinois and its sterilization processes operations in Texas as part of a restructuring at its medical business.

The company said it would take a charge of about $79 million related to the restructuring of the medical segment, which includes products such as surgical gowns, vials, plastic gloves and instruments.

Shares of the company, which have gained 11 percent in the last three months, closed at $44.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
