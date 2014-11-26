BRIEF-Cardio3 Biosciences updates on trial of C-Cure for treatment of heart failure

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Cardio3 Biosciences SA :

* Announces nomination of three co-principal investigators for its CHART-2 phase III clinical trial of C-Cure for treatment of heart failure

* CHART-2 study (congestive heart failure cardiopoietic regenerative therapy), authorized by FDA and anticipated to start by end of 2014

* Trial designed to recruit minimum of 240 patients with chronic advanced symptomatic heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)