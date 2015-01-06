FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cardio3 Biosciences buys OnCyte CAR T-Cell portfolio from Celdara Medical
January 6, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cardio3 Biosciences buys OnCyte CAR T-Cell portfolio from Celdara Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Cardio3 Biosciences SA :

* Enters immuno-oncology space with acquisition of OnCyte and its CAR T-Cell portfolio from Celdara Medical

* Acquires OnCyte for upfront payment of $10 million, of which $4 million will be paid in C3BS shares

* Celdara could receive up to $50 million in development and regulatory milestones within deal until market approval

* Celdara will be eligible to additional payments on the other products upon achievement of development and regulatory milestones totalling up to $21 million per product

* In addition, Celdara will receive up to $80 million in sales milestones when net sales will exceed $1 billion and royalties ranging from 5 pct to 8 pct

* Cardio3 BioSciences intends to progress the various candidate products acquired from current preclinical stage to human clinical trials over the next months and years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
