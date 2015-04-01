FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Cardio3 plans U.S. share listing
April 1, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium's Cardio3 plans U.S. share listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - Belgian cell therapy company Cardio3 BioSciences said late on Tuesday that it planned to seek an additional listing in the United States.

Cardio3 has submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but said the timing, number of shares and price of the proposed offering had not yet been determined.

To date, the company has received 114.2 million euros ($122.8 million) in funding, including 26.5 million euros on Euronext Brussels and Paris in July 2013.

$1 = 0.9298 euros Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
