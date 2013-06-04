FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian heart drug firm Cardio3 plans to IPO in Paris, Brussels
June 4, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 4 years

Belgian heart drug firm Cardio3 plans to IPO in Paris, Brussels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - Belgian heart drug specialist Cardio3 BioSciences is planning a stock market debut in Brussels and Paris, it said on Tuesday, without providing details on the timing or size of the initial public offering (IPO).

The company, a specialist in stem cell treatments for heart problems, has appointed Kempen & Co as the sole global coordinator and Kempen & Co and Invest Securities as joint bookrunners for the offering.

Cardio3 tried unsuccessfully to launch a flotation in Brussels in 2011 that would have valued it at about 100 million euros ($130 million), according to a banker with knowledge of the sector, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The banker said the IPO was unsuccessful because new investors weren’t willing to pay the price asked.

Cardio3 was not immediately available for comment.

Belgium has not had a significant IPO since biotechnology firm Movetis at the end of 2009.

The planned flotation follows an announcement last month by Belgium’s postal operator bpost that it will list a minority stake, currently held by private equity group CVC Funds , on the Brussels stock exchange.

Cardio3 has a large-scale trial running in Europe for C-Cure, its treatment for heart failure which involves taking cells from a part of the patient’s body that has the ability to repair itself, and then treating the cells to become heart cells and injecting them into the heart.

$1 = 0.7675 euros Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Mark Potter

