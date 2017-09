BRUSSELS, July 4 (Reuters) - Belgian heart drug specialist Cardio3 BioSciences prices its initial public offering (IPO) at 16.65 euros per share, the EuroNext exchange said on its website on Thursday.

That puts it at the bottom end of the range of 16.65 to 19.00 euros it had expected. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Robin Emmott)