April 10 (Reuters) - Cardio3 Biosciences SA :

* Receives authorization to enroll patients in Ireland in its phase III clinical trial chart-1

* Chart-1 trial represents world’s first phase III trial for a pre-programmed cellular therapy for treatment of heart failure

* Ireland is ninth country to have authorized this unique study, which aims to treat ischemic congestive heart failure