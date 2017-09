Oct 8 (Reuters) - Cardio3 Biosciences SA :

* Says Mayo grants Cardio3 Biosciences preferred access to technologies developed in Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine, as well as select other Mayo technologies