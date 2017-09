Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cardio3 Biosciences SA :

* Announces authorization from Swissmedic to begin congestive heart failure cardiopoietic regenerative therapy (chart-1) European phase III trial for C-Cure

* Expects to finalize recruitment of last patients towards the end of 2014