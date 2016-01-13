FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Abraaj Group to buy majority stake in India's Care Hospitals
January 13, 2016 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Abraaj Group to buy majority stake in India's Care Hospitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Abraaj Group, a Dubai-based private equity investor, said on Wednesday it plans to buy a majority stake in Quality CARE India Ltd, which runs CARE Hospitals, from global PE firm Advent International, marking the emerging markets-focused firm’s latest investment in India.

CARE, which operates a multi-specialty chain of 16 hospitals across nine cities, plans to expand in “underpenetrated” regions of India, as well as enter other markets where Abraaj operates, the Dubai firm said in a statement.

Abraaj tied up with India’s Aditya Birla Group in October to invest jointly in building and operating new solar power plants in the country. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

