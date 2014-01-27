FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Education gets inquiry from attorneys general
January 27, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Career Education gets inquiry from attorneys general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - For-profit education company Career Education Corp said it received inquiries from 12 state attorneys general related to its enrollment practices and student loans.

U.S. education companies have come under scrutiny from regulators after colleges showed high student debt loads, but low rates of graduation and job placement.

The inquiry will focus on practices related to graduate placement statistics and graduate certification, among other things, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said earlier this month that it was considering legal action against Corinthian Colleges Inc over issues related to student loans.

Career Education said on Monday that it would cooperate with the state authorities.

The company’s shares were down 2.5 percent at $5.92 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
