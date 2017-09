(Reuters) - Manatt Phelps & Phillips has hired Brian Korn as partner in its corporate practice in New York. He moves over from Pepper Hamilton, where he founded and co-led its crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending practice. Manatt also has a new partner in its Los Angeles office, where Christine Reilly joins the TCPA compliance and class action defense practice from Loeb & Loeb.

